Tyler man sentenced to 10 years in prison for promoting prostitution

Posted/updated on: August 24, 2022 at 7:42 am

TYLER – A Tyler man pleaded guilty to promoting prostitution after being accused of kidnapping two girls to sex-traffic them in Louisiana, according to Smith County judicial records. According to our news partner KETK, Aaron Devonte Wallace, was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Teresa Swan Fletcher, 23, was also indicted for aggravated promotion of prostitution in connection to the case. Her plea docket agreement is scheduled for Sept. 20.

