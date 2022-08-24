Today is Wednesday August 24, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Uvalde school board to consider firing district police chief

Posted/updated on: August 24, 2022 at 2:53 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


UVALDE (AP) – Uvalde’s embattled district police chief is set to face becoming the first officer to lose his job over the slow and bungled law enforcement response to one of the deadliest classroom shootings in U.S. history. The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District board will make their decision Wednesday in a rescheduled meeting from July on Pete Arredondo’s future, three months to the day after a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers while hundreds of police officers waited in the hallway of Robb Elementary and outside the campus. Meanwhile, questions remain as Uvalde students are set to begin a new school year September 6.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC