Uvalde school district to face $27 billion class action lawsuit

Posted/updated on: August 23, 2022 at 8:16 pm

Jason Marz/Getty Images

(UVALDE, Texas) -- The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District is facing a $27 billion class-action suit in connection with the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School that left 19 students and two teachers dead.

Attorney Charles Bonner told ABC News that he and several other attorneys served the Uvalde school district with a notice of claim Monday night following a school board meeting.

Uvalde:365 is a continuing ABC News series reported from Uvalde and focused on the Texas community and how it forges on in the shadow of tragedy.

The notice cites an investigative report from the Texas House of Representatives which says, "Uvalde CISD and its police department failed to implement their active shooter plan and failed to exercise command and control of law enforcement responding to the tragedy."

"We want this amount of money to compensate these people for this wrong that was parachuted upon them," Bonner said.

Bonner also said he hopes the large sum can fund mental health resources and hold police forces accountable. The lawsuit will be formally filed in September, naming a long list of defendants.

The Uvalde school district did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back