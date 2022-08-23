Volunteers have suspended football player William Mohan after arrest

Posted/updated on: August 23, 2022 at 6:57 pm

By CHRIS LOW

Tennessee Volunteers linebacker William Mohan has been suspended indefinitely after his arrest Sunday on a felony domestic aggravated assault charge, the school announced Tuesday.

“We are aware of the recent arrest of football student-athlete William Mohan,” a spokesperson from the Tennessee athletics department said in a statement. “He was immediately suspended indefinitely from all team activities.”

According to a Knoxville Police Department report, officers responded to a domestic disturbance Saturday and Mohan had already left the scene when officers arrived. A woman told officers that she had invited Mohan over but realized when he arrived that he was intoxicated. She told officers that she attempted to rush Mohan to her room to avoid waking up her roommates and that he tried to initiate sexual intercourse with her. She told officers that Mohan became aggressive toward her when she denied his advances.

The woman stated in the report that Mohan used one hand to grab her face and the other to choke her by the throat and pull her toward him. The woman told police she screamed and pulled away from Mohan’s grasp, got out of bed to grab the iron on her desk and demanded that Mohan leave. She said Mohan was standing on her bed and refused to leave, at which time she went to the kitchen and got a knife.

When she reentered the bedroom with the knife, she told police, she again asked Mohan to leave. She said he grabbed her by the throat with one hand and took the knife away with his other hand. She said her roommate entered the bedroom and told Mohan to leave.

The report stated that Mohan eventually gathered his belongings and left but began knocking on the door a short time later and calling the woman’s name. The woman said that she let Mohan back in the apartment and that he passed out on the couch. She told police she then started calling numbers on Mohan’s phone to find him a ride home.

A warrant was issued for Mohan’s arrest, and police arrested him the next day. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 16.

Mohan, a redshirt sophomore, played primarily on special teams last season and is a reserve linebacker. He transferred to Tennessee from Michigan before the 2021 season.

