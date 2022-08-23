Tatis Jr. apologizes for 80-game suspension, will have shoulder surgery

Posted/updated on: August 23, 2022 at 6:53 pm

By ESPN.com

Fernando Tatis Jr. apologized privately to his San Diego Padres teammates for testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug, then publicly expressed remorse for the 80-game suspension that will keep him off the field well into next season.

“I’m really sorry for my mistakes,” the star shortstop said during a news conference in the Padres’ dugout on Tuesday.

“I’ve seen how my dreams have turned into my worst nightmares. There’s no other one to blame than myself. I haven’t made the right decisions in these past two weeks, month, even the start of the year. I made a mistake and I regret every single step I have taken,” the 23-year-old Tatis said.

Tatis, one of baseball’s brightest stars, was suspended 80 games on Aug. 12 after MLB said he tested positive for clostebol, an anabolic steroid. Tatis originally said he accidentally took a medication to treat ringworm that contained the banned substance.

Asked about the ringworm story, Tatis offered a clarification, saying he had been dealing with a skin infection for some time, took some medication and tested positive soon after.

“There’s no excuses,” he said. “I need to do a way better job knowing what is going inside my body.”

Tatis was getting close to making his season debut after rehabbing following surgery on his fractured left wrist in mid-March. He was injured in a motorcycle accident in early December in his native Dominican Republic.

“There is no one else to blame but myself. I made a mistake,” Tatis said. “I’m truly sorry. I have let so many people down. I have lost so much love from people. I have failed. I’m going to remember what this feels like, and I’m not going to put myself in this position ever again. I know I have a lot of love that I have to recover. I have a lot of work to do, it will be a very long process. I’m learning, I’m maturing.”

Tatis said he will have surgery on his troublesome left shoulder as soon as possible. Neither Tatis nor the Padres would specify what the surgery is for, but he made multiple visits to the injured list in 2021 for the shoulder and played just 130 games last season.

Tatis will be on the restricted list for the final 48 games of the Padres’ regular season. Any postseason games the Padres play this season will count toward Tatis’ 80-game total. The remainder of the suspension will be served at the beginning of the 2023 season.

He is in the second season of a 14-year, $340 million contract.

After emerging as a star in his rookie season at 20, Tatis finished fourth in the National League MVP voting in his sophomore campaign. Last year, he was even better, signing the record deal, finishing third in MVP voting and solidifying himself as one of the game’s finest players.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

