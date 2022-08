No students hurt in Bullard school bus wreck

Posted/updated on: August 23, 2022 at 5:18 pm

BULLARD – A Bullard ISD bus was involved in a wreck on Tuesday, the district announced on Facebook. According to our news partner KETK, officials said Bus E1 was involved in an accident near CR 181 and FM 344. Six students and two student aides were on board but were not injured. Another bus came to pick up students.

