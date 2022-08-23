Fentanyl by mail arrest saved “millions of lives” :Police

Posted/updated on: August 23, 2022 at 3:45 pm

Icy Macload via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- Authorities said the arrest of Joel Manuel De Jesus Amparo on drug charges may have saved countless lives across the country.



8,000 fentanyl pills were recovered from packages at post offices on Staten Island where the district attorney said the seizures could "potentially save millions of lives."



Prosecutors in Staten Island said each of the pills the New Jersey Man was putting in the mail and sending to recipients across the country "contained enough fentanyl to carry its very own death sentence."



The pills were made in New Jersey before police and federal investigators said Amparo sent them through the post office to locations nationwide.



The mass production of fake pills tainted with fentanyl the DEA said is "fueling drug overdoses and poisonings nationwide."



Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back