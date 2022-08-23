Today is Tuesday August 23, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Fentanyl by mail arrest saved “millions of lives” :Police

Posted/updated on: August 23, 2022 at 3:45 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Icy Macload via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- Authorities said the arrest of Joel Manuel De Jesus Amparo on drug charges may have saved countless lives across the country. 


8,000 fentanyl pills were recovered from packages at post offices on Staten Island where the district attorney said the seizures could "potentially save millions of lives." 


Prosecutors in Staten Island said each of the pills the New Jersey Man was putting in the mail and sending to recipients across the country "contained enough fentanyl to carry its very own death sentence."


The pills were made in New Jersey before police and federal investigators said Amparo sent them through the post office to locations nationwide. 


The mass production of fake pills tainted with fentanyl the DEA said is "fueling drug overdoses and poisonings nationwide." 
 

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC