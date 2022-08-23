Traffic signal retiming to begin this week

Posted/updated on: August 23, 2022 at 2:51 pm

TYLER — The city of Tyler will be retiming 19 traffic signals this week for the year two signal timing improvements project. The identified intersections will build upon the corridors which were retimed in 2019 and 2021 and focus on areas that have seen less reliable travel times. according to a news release. This year the initial implementation of the new signal timings will be done remotely by the traffic engineer with the Advanced Transportation Management System (ATMS). Previously, signal retiming had to be accomplished in the field. Officials say the new system is allowing for a quicker implementation and less staff time in the field.

Intersections to be retimed include:

•South Broadway Avenue and Troup Highway

•South Broadway Avenue and Eighth Street

•South Broadway Avenue and Fifth Street

•South Broadway Avenue and Fourth Street

•South Broadway Avenue and Dobbs Street

•South Broadway Avenue and Houston Street

•South Broadway Avenue and Front Street

•East Front Street and South Fannin Avenue

•East Houston Street and South Fannin Avenue

•West Front Street and South Bonner Avenue

•West Front Street and South Vine Avenue

•West Front Street and South Palace Avenue

•West Front Street and South Glenwood Boulevard

•West Fourth Street and South Chilton Avenue

•West Fourth Street and South College Avenue

•West Fourth Street and South Donnybrook Avenue

•West Fifth Street and South Chilton Avenue

•West Fifth Street and South College Avenue

•West Fifth Street and South Donnybrook Avenue

The city will be gathering data on the retiming project for several months and release a report on the findings at the end of the year, according to the release.

