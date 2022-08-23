Today is Tuesday August 23, 2022
NWS confirms EF-1 tornado touched down in Winona

Posted/updated on: August 23, 2022 at 2:31 pm
NWS confirms EF-1 tornado touched down in WinonaWINONA – The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down in Winona on Monday. According to our news partner KETK, the tornado had wind speeds of roughly 95 mph and was 200 yards wide, uprooting roughly 50 trees and damaging a few structures. No injuries or fatalities were reported in the four minutes it was on the ground. Most of the damage was right when the tornado was crossing FM 16 at Hussey Circle. It narrowly missed Winona ISD, Warning Coordination Meteorologist at NWS Shreveport Charlie Woodrum said.



