Tyler Solid Waste implementing earlier start time year-round

Posted/updated on: August 23, 2022 at 1:41 pm

TYLER — Starting Sept. 1, Tyler Solid Waste crews will continue collecting residential garbage and recycling at 6 a.m. In August, Solid Waste implemented a heat prevention program that allowed crews to start collecting an hour earlier than the usual start time of 7 a.m. The earlier start time allowed crews to work during the cooler hours and finish routes earlier. “After receiving great feedback from the community and our team, we decided to continue with the earlier start time,” said Solid Waste Director Leroy Sparrow as quoted in a news release. “Fulfilling the needs of our community while maintaining our crews’ safety is our top priority.”

Customers are asked to place garbage and/or recycle containers at the curb by 6 a.m. on their scheduled collection day. Customers may also place containers out after 6 p.m. the day before their scheduled collection if preferred. The start time change will not affect the scheduled collection days.

