Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul Pelosi pleads guilty to DUI

Posted/updated on: August 23, 2022 at 1:08 pm

SOPA Images / Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, pleaded guilty Tuesday to DUI causing injury in connection to a May car crash, prosecutors said.

Based on Paul Pelosi's guilty plea, the second charge -- driving with a .08% blood alcohol level or higher causing injury -- was dismissed, the Napa County District Attorney's Office said.

Among the requirements of Judge Joseph Solga's sentence are: serving five days in jail; paying victim restitution and a court fine; completing a three-month DUI program; and completing three years of probation.

He received credit for four days served: two for the two days he served in jail following his arrest and two days' time for good conduct. The fifth day of the sentence will be served on a court work program, so the 82-year-old will not serve any more time in jail.

Paul Pelosi was not present in court for Tuesday's plea; his attorney appeared on his behalf.

The House Speaker's husband had a 0.082% blood alcohol content when he was arrested on May 28 in Napa County, California, prosecutors said. He was trying to cross State Route 29 when his Porsche was hit by a driver heading north, the California Highway Patrol in Napa said at the time.

