Abbott signs disaster declaration for nine East Texas counties

Posted/updated on: August 23, 2022 at 1:24 pm
Abbott signs disaster declaration for nine East Texas countiesDALLAS – Gov. Greg Abbott has signed a disaster declaration for 23 Texas counties after damaging winds and heavy rainfall across Texas — nine of them in East Texas. According to our news partner KETK, Camp, Henderson, Hopkins, Marion, Rains, Smith, Upshur, Van Zandt, and Wood counties are included in the declaration. Abbott said additional counties could be added as storms continue to move through the state.



