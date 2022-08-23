Watch the trailer for Tyler Perry’s Netflix film ‘A Jazzman’s Blues’

Tyler Perry is giving fans a sneak peek of his upcoming Netflix film, A Jazzman's Blues.

Set in the deep South during the 1940s, the movie follows "a sweeping tale of forbidden love" between young Black couple Bayou (Joshua Boone) and Leanne (Solea Pfeiffer), a wealthy Black woman whose mother would prefer she find a mate within her class.

Released Tuesday, the trailer -- soundtracked to Ruth B's "Paper Airplanes" -- captures the hardships the star-crossed lovers face as outside parties try to break them up and teases a promising end with the words "true love will guide you home.”

A Jazzman's Blues has been in the making since 1995, when Perry met playwright August Wilson at a party after attending one of his shows. After 27 years, he is now "ready for the world to see it."

“I feel like it’s all that I wanted it to be and more," Perry told Variety earlier this month at the Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival. “I’m excited about the world seeing a different side of me.”

The movie -- set to premiere next month at the Toronto International Film Festival -- features songs arranged and produced by Grammy-winner Terence Blanchard, music from Aaron Zigman and choreography by Debbie Allen. It also stars Amirah Vann, Austin Scott, Milauna Jemai Jackson, Brent Antonello, Brad Benedict, Kario Marcel, Lana Young and Ryan Eggold.

