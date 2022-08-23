Today is Tuesday August 23, 2022
Public input welcomed on Tyler budget proposal

Posted/updated on: August 23, 2022 at 11:38 am
Public input welcomed on Tyler budget proposalTYLER — City of Tyler officials are welcoming your input on their proposed 2022-2023 budget, beginning Wednesday. Improvements to public safety, services, and employee retention are listed as top priorities. Opportunities for public input are set for two city council meetings, on August 24 and September 14 — both at 9 a.m. at City Hall. Final adoption of the budget is scheduled for the September 14 meeting. Click here for all the details.



