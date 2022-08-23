No students injured following crash involving Chapel Hill ISD bus

Posted/updated on: August 23, 2022 at 8:53 am

SMITH COUNTY — No student injuries were reported after a Chapel Hill ISD bus was involved in a four-car crash on Highway 64 East. According to our news partner KETK, units with the Smith County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office are assisting DPS, Emergency Services District 2 and the Chapel Hill Volunteer Fire Department on the scene, according to Constable Josh Joplin Precinct 4. EMS arrived on the scene, and minor injuries were reported by officials, none of them having happened to students on the bus, according to officials.

