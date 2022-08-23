Today is Tuesday August 23, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


No students injured following crash involving Chapel Hill ISD bus

Posted/updated on: August 23, 2022 at 8:53 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


No students injured following crash involving Chapel Hill ISD busSMITH COUNTY — No student injuries were reported after a Chapel Hill ISD bus was involved in a four-car crash on Highway 64 East. According to our news partner KETK, units with the Smith County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office are assisting DPS, Emergency Services District 2 and the Chapel Hill Volunteer Fire Department on the scene, according to Constable Josh Joplin Precinct 4. EMS arrived on the scene, and minor injuries were reported by officials, none of them having happened to students on the bus, according to officials.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC