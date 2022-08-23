Today is Tuesday August 23, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Election staff abruptly quits, upending rural Texas county

Posted/updated on: August 23, 2022 at 6:50 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


FREDERICKSBURG (AP) — The entire elections staff in a rural Texas county has quit less than three months before November’s midterm elections. Two full-time elections workers in Gillespie County say threats and harassment drove them out of the job. A scramble to train replacements and ground them in layers of new Texas voting laws that are among the strictest in the U.S. is now underway. Gillespie County is heavily Republican and in the scenic Texas Hill Country. The departures add to the examples across the U.S. of how death threats, harassment and unfounded accusations have driven local election officials from their jobs.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC