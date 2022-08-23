California man guilty in $340K, 7-state credit card plot

Posted/updated on: August 23, 2022 at 6:49 am

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a California man has pleaded guilty in a seven-state plot to buy $340,000 worth of gift cards and goods at The Home Depot using other people’s Citibank credit card numbers. U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans said Monday in a news release that 37-year-old Jonathan Orpilla Sinlao of San Jose pleaded guilty in New Orleans to conspiracy. Prosecutors agreed to drop seven counts of access device fraud when he pleaded guilty on Thursday. The news release says investigators looked into more than 100 unauthorized purchases between February of 2019 and July of 2019 at Home Depot stores in Louisiana, Florida, Texas, Arizona, California, New York, and Oklahoma. At least seven were in the New Orleans area.

