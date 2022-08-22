Today is Monday August 22, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Oklahoma sheriff’s deputy shot, killed while serving order

Posted/updated on: August 22, 2022 at 6:20 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Oliver Helbig/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- A sheriff's deputy has died after being shot while serving a lockout order at a home, the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

One deputy was shot and a second deputy was hit while trying to get the first out of the way of gunfire, an emotional Sheriff Tommie Johnson III said during a press conference.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office identified Sgt. Bobby Swartz as the officer who was killed.

"Today, the Oklahoma County Sheriffs Office mourns the loss of a good man. Two of our deputies were shot while serving a lock out order. One deputy succumbed to his injuries; the other is in stable condition. We plan to release more details soon. Until then please keep us in your prayers," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook.

The suspect took off on a pursuit and was taken into custody at the entrance of Tinker Air Force Base.

The other deputy is in the hospital and sustained serious injuries.

ABC News' Matthew Fuhrman and Teddy Grant contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC