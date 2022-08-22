Today is Monday August 22, 2022
Posted/updated on: August 22, 2022 at 3:30 pm
Breaking News: Stocks fall broadly on Wall Street, extending market losses: NEW YORK (AP) – Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street, extending the market’s losses amid worries about inflation and the path ahead for the economy. The S&P 500 shed 2.1% Monday, its biggest drop since mid-June. Some 95% of stocks in the benchmark index lost ground. It finished in the red last week, breaking a four-week winning streak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq also fell.

Technology companies and retailers had some of the heaviest losses. Signify Health soared after The Wall Street Journal reported that Amazon would bid for the company. Investors are looking ahead to this week’s Federal Reserve conference.



