Today is Monday August 22, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


3 shot in ‘active situation’ in downtown Atlanta, suspect at large: Police

Posted/updated on: August 22, 2022 at 3:11 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


@sensational_CYN/Twitter

(ATLANTA) -- Three people have been shot in an "active situation" in Atlanta's Midtown neighborhood, Atlanta police said.

Officers are searching for the shooter, police said.

Police advised residents to stay off the streets in Midtown, specifically near 12th Street and Peachtree Street NE and 15th Street and W. Peachtree Street NW.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC