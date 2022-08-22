3 shot in ‘active situation’ in downtown Atlanta, suspect at large: Police

August 22, 2022

(ATLANTA) -- Three people have been shot in an "active situation" in Atlanta's Midtown neighborhood, Atlanta police said.

Officers are searching for the shooter, police said.

Police advised residents to stay off the streets in Midtown, specifically near 12th Street and Peachtree Street NE and 15th Street and W. Peachtree Street NW.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

