Smith County road update

Posted/updated on: August 22, 2022 at 2:34 pm

TYLER — Smith County Road and Bridge crews were clearing roads of downed trees and debris Monday after heavy rains fell across the county. As of 2 p.m.Monday, only one road was closed. County Road 334 was washed out north of CR 328, and barricades have been placed diverting traffic, Smith County Engineer Frank Davis said.

