Heavy rain floods streets across Dallas-Fort Worth area

Posted/updated on: August 22, 2022 at 1:33 pm

DALLAS (AP) – Heavy rain across the Dallas-Fort Worth area has caused streets to flood and submerged vehicles, as officials warned motorists to stay off the roads. Daniel Huckaby, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, says the area is “pretty much ground zero for the heaviest rain overnight.” As of Monday morning, Huckaby says, least 7 inches of rain had fallen on the area. Emergency officials said they were responding to dozens of locations with high water on the roads. Huckaby notes that with so much concrete in urban areas, “there’s just only so much that the drain systems can handle.”

