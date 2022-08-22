Today is Monday August 22, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Heavy rain floods streets across Dallas-Fort Worth area

Posted/updated on: August 22, 2022 at 1:33 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


DALLAS (AP) – Heavy rain across the Dallas-Fort Worth area has caused streets to flood and submerged vehicles, as officials warned motorists to stay off the roads. Daniel Huckaby, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, says the area is “pretty much ground zero for the heaviest rain overnight.” As of Monday morning, Huckaby says, least 7 inches of rain had fallen on the area. Emergency officials said they were responding to dozens of locations with high water on the roads. Huckaby notes that with so much concrete in urban areas, “there’s just only so much that the drain systems can handle.”



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC