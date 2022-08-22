Today is Monday August 22, 2022
Collection facility spill in Marshall

Posted/updated on: August 22, 2022 at 12:41 pm
Collection facility spill in MarshallMARSHALL – The collection system for the City of Marshall was notified of a possible wastewater spill August 15 at 4:30 p.m., according to a news release. Officials say a crew was sent out to investigate and upon their arrival they were able to locate the spill in the 1800 block of Elysian Fields Road. The spill was leaking from a 21” clay tile pipe that had busted in the west side of 8-mile Creek encased in concrete. The city crew immediately started flushing the area with potable water from a fire hydrant and also added granular chlorine to dilute the wastewater. City crews had to bust concrete from the side walls and work around a Kinder Morgan gas line in order to get to the sewer main.

The sewer main was repaired August 17 at 3:00 p.m. An estimated 144,000 gallons of discharge of wastewater occurred from the spill; an estimated 350,000 of potable water was flushed along with granular chlorine added for disinfection. Officials say this spill was contained to 8-mile creek and meets the conditions of the TCEQ Rules & Regulations. Officials say the City of Marshall will monitor this area on a weekly/monthly schedule.



