Homelander himself, Antony Starr, says ‘The Boys” fourth season is now underway

Posted/updated on: August 22, 2022 at 12:23 pm
Amazon Studios

After July's explosive season 3 finale of Amazon's Emmy-nominated superhero show The Boys, fans will be happy to know work has begun on the follow-up.

On Monday, Homelander himself, Antony Starr, tweeted a throwback photo of the show's original line-up of The Seven -- the series' skewed take on The Avengers.

"Season one. So long ago. Season four, now we begin ;)," the New Zealand-born actor noted.

Incidentally, the shot caused a bit of confusion, seeing as we're not used to seeing Translucent, the invisible perv who met his end in season 1. In the shot, Alex Hassell, who played him, is pictured with his face painted green, so that it can be removed digitally afterward, leading to some fans not recognizing him.

