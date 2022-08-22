Today is Monday August 22, 2022
Posted/updated on: August 22, 2022 at 10:46 am
Breaking News: Fauci, top infectious disease expert, to retire in December: WASHINGTON (AP) – Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert who became a household name – and the subject of partisan attacks – during the COVID-19 pandemic, announced Monday he will depart the federal government in December. That’s after more than five decades of service.

Fauci, who serves as President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, has been the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief of the NIAID Laboratory of Immunoregulation. He was a leader in the federal response to HIV/AIDS and other infectious diseases even before the coronavirus hit.



