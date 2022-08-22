Three months’ worth of rain pounds Dallas area overnight, flash flood warnings in effect

(DALLAS) -- Flash flood warnings are in effect in Dallas Monday morning as three months' worth of rain pounded the region overnight.

Eastern Dallas has been hit with more than 9 inches of rain within six hours -- and more rain is on the way Monday morning. During an average summer, Dallas sees a total of 8 inches of rain.

At one point overnight, the rainfall rate was more than 5 inches per hour, forcing drivers to abandon their cars on roads.

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport issued a ground stop Monday morning due to thunderstorms.

Dallas' school district warned that some buses may be delayed on Monday due to flooded streets.

The flood watch now stretches across central and northeastern Texas, where 2 to 5 inches of rain is expected. More than 8 inches is possible in isolated areas that see stalling, heavy rain.

The extreme rainfall has made this the third-wettest August on record for Dallas/Fort Worth area, based on records dating back to 1899.

This comes after the Dallas area faced an exceptional drought, the highest category assigned by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

This rain will slowly push east; heavy rain and flooding will likely continue into the Shreveport, Louisiana, area for Tuesday morning.

