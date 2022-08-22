Today is Monday August 22, 2022
East Texas Senator authors “In God We Trust Act”

Posted/updated on: August 22, 2022 at 8:41 am
East Texas Senator authors “In God We Trust Act”EAST TEXAS — Across Texas, classrooms are now required to display “In God We Trust” posters as a new state law requires public schools to post donated signs of the phrase. Appearing on “Fox and Friends” Senator Bryan Hughes, of Mineola, explains why he authored the ‘In God We Trust Act’ and says it’s about reminding students of America’s National motto. Hughes says, “In our Texas public schools, we teach the truth about our history. We teach our founding documents. The Declaration of Independence says our rights come from our creator…this is consistent with that.” Multiple other states including Florida and Louisiana have similar state laws. Critics argue the posters could make students uncomfortable and that religion should be kept out of educational spaces.



