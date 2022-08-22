In Brief: ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ coming to Peacock; ‘Rings of Power’ headed to theaters

Dan Levy has joined the cast of Sex Education. He will be a recurring guest star in the upcoming fourth season as the character of Thomas Molloy, an author who will tutor Emma Mackey's character, Maeve Wiley, at her college. Production for the Netflix show is currently underway...

The theatrical cut of Jurassic World: Dominion will be available to stream on Peacock on September 2. The extended version adds 14 minutes to the film, along with a look into how Dominion was made. There's also a short film, Battle at Big Rock...

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will screen its first two episodes at fan events across the world on August 31, two days before it makes its streaming debut on Amazon Prime Video. Tickets, which also come with a $10 snack voucher, will become available on Monday at 9 a.m. PT. More information on the one-night event can be found here. The event is only available to Cinemark Movie Rewards members — the theater chain’s two-tiered loyalty program, which includes a free subscription option. Amazon Prime Video will debut both of the first two The Rings of Power episodes on September 2, with the six remaining episodes debuting every Friday thereafter...

Netflix has confirmed that Enola Holmes 2, once again starring Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown as the titular character, will debut November 4, according to Deadline. “Fresh off the triumph of solving her first case, Enola Holmes follows in the footsteps of her famous brother, Sherlock -- played once again by Henry Cavill -- and opens her own agency, only to find that life as a female detective-for-hire isn’t as easy as it seems,” reads the film's official logline. Also returning are Louis Partridge, Susan Wokoma, Adeel Akhtar and Helena Bonham-Carter. Joining the cast of the follow-up movie are David Thewlis and Sharon Duncan-Brewster...

Love Is Blind’s Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson have called it quits, according to Entertainment Tonight. The pair, who reportedly filed for divorce a week ago, were the last remaining married couple of the six that said "I do" from season two of the Netflix series....

