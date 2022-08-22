Today is Monday August 22, 2022
‘Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero’ beats expectations with $21 million box office debut

Posted/updated on: August 22, 2022 at 7:41 am
Crunchyroll/Toei Animation

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero easily topped the weekend box office, grabbing an estimated $21 million in North America. It's the third best opening of all time for an anime film and more than double the last Dragon Ball film's opening in 2018.

The second of this week's new major releases, Idris Elba's killer lion drama Beast, opened with a whimper instead of a roar, earning an estimated $11.6 million.

Brad Pitt's Bullet Train fell to third place after two weeks at number one with an estimated $8 million, bringing its current domestic haul to $68.9 million. Internationally, Bullet Train brought in another $12.1 million, for a worldwide total of $150 million.

Top Gun: Maverick came in fourth, delivering an estimated $5.8 million, bringing its domestic tally to $683 million. That moves it past Avengers: Infinity War's $679 million as the sixth biggest-grossing in North America.

Rounding out the top five was DC League of Super Pets, $5.78 million in its fourth week of release. The animated superhero comedy film has earned $130 million globally to date.

