New York reports first known case of monkeypox in a child

Posted/updated on: August 22, 2022 at 7:21 am
Jackyenjoyphotography/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- The New York State Department of Health reported its first known case of monkeypox in a child in New York.

According to the new data, one child under the age of 18 has tested positive for monkeypox. The age of the child or the county where the case was reported was not specified in the report. The case was not reported in New York City.

According to the latest data reported by the NYC Department of Health on Thursday, no cases of monkeypox in children have been found in the city.

There are a total of 2,798 confirmed monkeypox cases in New York as of Friday, according to the NYSDOH. Of those, 2,596 are in New York City.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and other health officials declared monekypox to be the "epicenter of the outbreak" in July. Hochul declared a State Disaster Emergency executive order in response to the growing outbreak.

“My team and I are working around the clock to secure more vaccines, expand testing capacity and responsibly educate the public on how to stay safe during this outbreak,” Hochul said in a statement.

