Smith County to hold public hearings for feedback on proposed budget and tax rate

Posted/updated on: August 22, 2022 at 7:52 am

SMITH COUNTY — On Tuesday, Aug. 23, Smith County residents have the opportunity to have their voice heard at the Smith County Commissioners Court’s public hearings on the proposed fiscal year 2023 budget and tax rate. According to our news partner KETK, the proposed budget was filed Monday, Aug. 15. It includes a proposed tax rate of 33 cents per $100 valuation, a drop from the current tax rate of 33.5 cents. “This year’s proposed tax rate continues the County’s long-standing tradition of seeking to maintain a low tax rate while providing excellent service to its citizens,” Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said. The public hearings will be held on Aug. 23 at 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. in the commissioners courtroom in the annex building at 200 E Ferguson St. in Tyler.

Sept. 6 is the date that the commissioners court is scheduled to vote on the proposed budget and tax rate, if it is approved, the changes will go into effect on Oct. 1, the start of the new fiscal year. Moran said the theme for the proposed budget is “Stay the Course,” underscoring the county’s dedication to long-term strategic planning and steady, consistent financial planning. In his budget letter to other county elected officials and department heads, Moran praised their efforts to help keep costs down while providing the highest possible service to citizens.

“By planning ahead, prioritizing various needs each budget year, and tackling issues systematically over time, the County’s fiscal condition and the value and quality of services provided to its citizens has improved significantly over the past several years – all because each of you were willing to stay the course, stay steady and often times remain patient,” he said. “Thank you for that.”

The budget overview includes four main areas of focus: the new 475th District Court, law enforcement staffing, road & bridge funding and judicial support services/clerk pay scale.

