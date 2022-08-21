Gary Busey charged with sex offenses

Posted/updated on: August 21, 2022 at 11:34 am

Walter McBride/Getty Images

Gary Busey was charged Friday with sex offenses stemming from an appearance at a horror fan convention in New Jersey earlier this month.

The 78-year-old actor, who lives in Malibu, CA, was charged by police in Cherry Hill, New Jersey with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, one count of attempted criminal sexual contact and one count of harassment. Officials didn't release specifics about the alleged crimes, which are said to have taken place during the weekend of August 12-14 at the Monster Mania fan convention, held at the Doubletree Hotel in Cherry Hill.

Following the news, Monster Mania convention organizers released a statement saying, "Immediately upon receiving a complaint from the attendees, the celebrity guest was removed from the convention and intructed not to return."

Busey was Oscar-nominated for his starring role in 1978's The Buddy Holly Story, and also appeared in films including Lethal Weapon, Point Break, The Firm and others. He's also the father of actor Jake Busey.

