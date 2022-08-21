Today is Sunday August 21, 2022
Turpin has kickoff, punt return TDs; Cowboys beat Chargers

Posted/updated on: August 21, 2022 at 7:56 am
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — KaVontae Turpin became the first player in nine seasons to have kickoff and punt return touchdowns in the same game, and the Dallas Cowboys beat the Los Angeles Chargers 32-18. Turpin signed with the Cowboys on July 28 after garnering MVP honors in the United States Football League this past spring. Before Turpin, the last player to run back a punt and kickoff in the same game — preseason, regular season or playoffs — was Detroit’s Jeremy Ross on Dec. 8, 2013, against Philadelphia.



