Padres’ Blake Snell starts day after DUI suspect hits car

Posted/updated on: August 20, 2022 at 5:54 pm

By ESPN.com

Padres left-hander Blake Snell made his start in San Diego against the Washington Nationals on Friday, less than 24 hours after his vehicle was struck by a suspected drunk driver during a traffic stop on Interstate 5.

According to a California Highway Patrol spokesman, the incident occurred at about 11 p.m. PT on Thursday, about one hour after the team’s 3-1 loss to the Nationals in the opener of a four-game series at Petco Park. The Padres’ medical team evaluated Snell on Friday and cleared him to play.

“Physically, he’s fine,” manager Bob Melvin said before Friday’s game. “But that can shake you up a little bit. But our guys checked him out today. And we’ve talked to him. And he’s ready to pitch. So I think we probably got lucky.”

Snell, 29, went five innings Friday night, allowing three runs on seven hits and striking out seven in a 6-3 loss.

Snell’s vehicle was struck after he was pulled over by a San Diego police officer for an alleged traffic violation. The CHP did not specify why Snell’s vehicle was stopped.

Snell had one passenger in his car, who complained of pain but was evaluated and released at the scene without being hospitalized.

The driver of the other vehicle was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, the CHP said.

