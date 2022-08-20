Today is Saturday August 20, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Dodgers activate RHP Dustin May following Tommy John rehab

Posted/updated on: August 20, 2022 at 5:54 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


By ESPN.com

The Los Angeles Dodgers activated right-hander Dustin May from the 60-day injured list to start Saturday’s game against the visiting Miami Marlins.

May, 24, will make his first start in the majors since May 1, 2021, when he suffered a season-ending elbow injury at Milwaukee that required Tommy John surgery.

In five rehab starts with Triple-A Oklahoma City, May went 1-0 with a 1.89 ERA and had 33 strikeouts in 19 innings.

Over his first 31 major league appearances (19 starts), May went 6-5 with a 2.93 ERA with nine games of postseason experience as well. He has faced the Marlins once, giving up a run in 5 2/3 innings of a 2019 win.

Also on Saturday, the Dodgers designated right-hander Reyes Moronta for assignment.

Moronta, 29, recorded a 4.18 ERA without a decision in 22 relief appearances this season.

Moronta is 8-9 with a 2.88 ERA in 158 career relief appearances with the San Francisco Giants (2017-19, 2021) and Dodgers (2022).



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC