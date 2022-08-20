Dodgers activate RHP Dustin May following Tommy John rehab

By ESPN.com

The Los Angeles Dodgers activated right-hander Dustin May from the 60-day injured list to start Saturday’s game against the visiting Miami Marlins.

May, 24, will make his first start in the majors since May 1, 2021, when he suffered a season-ending elbow injury at Milwaukee that required Tommy John surgery.

In five rehab starts with Triple-A Oklahoma City, May went 1-0 with a 1.89 ERA and had 33 strikeouts in 19 innings.

Over his first 31 major league appearances (19 starts), May went 6-5 with a 2.93 ERA with nine games of postseason experience as well. He has faced the Marlins once, giving up a run in 5 2/3 innings of a 2019 win.

Also on Saturday, the Dodgers designated right-hander Reyes Moronta for assignment.

Moronta, 29, recorded a 4.18 ERA without a decision in 22 relief appearances this season.

Moronta is 8-9 with a 2.88 ERA in 158 career relief appearances with the San Francisco Giants (2017-19, 2021) and Dodgers (2022).

