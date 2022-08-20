Today is Saturday August 20, 2022
Potential tropical storm heads for Mexico, Texas Gulf coast

Posted/updated on: August 20, 2022 at 5:31 pm
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A potential tropical storm is heading for the U.S.-Mexico border area, and could cause rains and flash flooding in northeastern Mexico and south Texas. The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said Saturday that potential Tropical Cyclone Four was located about 165 miles (270 kilometers) south-southeast of the mouth of the Rio Grande. That area includes the Mexican border city of Matamoros, across from Brownsville, Texas. The disturbance was moving northwest at 13 mph ( 20 kph), and could become a tropical storm before hitting land late Saturday.



