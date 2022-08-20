Police: Customer kills security guard at Texas restaurant

Posted/updated on: August 20, 2022 at 5:29 pm

DeSOTO (AP) — Police in suburban Dallas say a security guard at a lounge has been fatally shot by a customer. Lt. Chris Huerta says 47-year-old Derek Phillips died after being shot Friday night at Brickhouse Lounge in DeSoto. The suspected gunman is in custody. Huerta says 48-year-old Toussel Kuhn was shot and wounded by another customer and later arrested on a murder warrant after fleeing the bar. Authorities say he ended up crashing his vehicle in neighboring Glenn Heights. Huerta says witnesses told police the two men argued about lounge rules before the shooting. Huerta said police were still trying to determine the nature of the argument.

