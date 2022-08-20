Today is Saturday August 20, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Police: Customer kills security guard at Texas restaurant

Posted/updated on: August 20, 2022 at 5:29 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


DeSOTO (AP) — Police in suburban Dallas say a security guard at a lounge has been fatally shot by a customer. Lt. Chris Huerta says 47-year-old Derek Phillips died after being shot Friday night at Brickhouse Lounge in DeSoto. The suspected gunman is in custody. Huerta says 48-year-old Toussel Kuhn was shot and wounded by another customer and later arrested on a murder warrant after fleeing the bar. Authorities say he ended up crashing his vehicle in neighboring Glenn Heights. Huerta says witnesses told police the two men argued about lounge rules before the shooting. Huerta said police were still trying to determine the nature of the argument.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC