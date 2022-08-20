Today is Saturday August 20, 2022
Astros star Alvarez back at ballpark after breathing scare

Posted/updated on: August 20, 2022 at 5:20 pm
ATLANTA (AP) — Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez isn’t in the lineup for a game against the Atlanta Braves a day after being taken to a hospital because of shortness of breath. Manager Dusty Baker says doctors were not able to find any cause of the breathing issues. Alvarez was at the ballpark on Saturday but under a concussion-like protocol where the team was monitoring his every move. Baker said Alvarez could return to the lineup for the finale of the three-game series on Sunday. Alvarez is batting .295 with 31 homers and 77 RBIs for the AL West-leading Astros.



