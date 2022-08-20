For Republican governors, all economic success is local

Posted/updated on: August 20, 2022 at 7:42 am

WASHINGTON (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott often knocks President Joe Biden for the country’s high rate of inflation and fears of a looming recession. So do many other Republicans, including state leaders in Georgia and Florida, as they sharpen their critiques before the November elections. But prices are rising more dramatically across much of those three states than they are nationally. Democrats say Republicans are taking credit for job growth that’s been enabled by Biden’s policies, even as Republicans blame those same policies for inflation. Still, voters seem to be holding Biden accountable for inflation while being more generous in doling out praise for the nation’s low unemployment rate.

