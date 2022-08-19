Boil water notice issued for Owentown, customers north of I-20

Posted/updated on: August 19, 2022 at 4:33 pm

SMITH COUNTY – Due to what’s termed a “catastrophic” water main break, the East Texas Municipal Utility District has issued a boil water notice for all customers north of I-20 and in Owentown. “To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes,” the utility district said. According to our news partner KETK, officials said the water system will notify customers when it is no longer necessary to boil water, and any questions concerning the notice should be directed to Schyler Williams at 903-730-1045.

