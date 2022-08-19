Today is Friday August 19, 2022
Man found not guilty of 2018 murder

Posted/updated on: August 19, 2022 at 4:28 pm
Man found not guilty of 2018 murderRUSK — The Cherokee County District Clerk’s Office reports a man who was on trial after being accused of capital murder was found not guilty Thursday. According to our news partner KETK, Cody Roberts was charged in the death of 18-year-old Trevor Lawson, who was found dead due to a gunshot wound in a home on CR 2117 near Maydelle on November 7, 2018. In March of 2022, Roberts’s first trial resulted in a mistrial after an investigator allegedly failed to disclose a piece of digital evidence to everyone involved in the trial.



