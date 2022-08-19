SFA to engage in talks with four systems for possible affiliation

Posted/updated on: August 19, 2022 at 1:50 pm

NACOGDOCHES – Stephen F. Austin State University is preparing to discuss affiliations with four interested systems according to a recent presentation. According to our news partner KETK, there are 37 public universities in the state and seven university systems. SFA is one of only two unaffiliated institutions. The presentation mentions representatives of the Texas A&M, Texas State University, Texas Tech, and University of Texas systems had made informal contact with the SFA Board of Regents over the past several months expressing a desire to take part in any formal discussion should the board choose to evaluate a potential system affiliation.

Further mention in the presentation indicates the board will be engaging with the interested systems to assess how an affiliation might benefit SFA. It also appears the timing of the search for the new president will be contingent upon the outcome of these discussions. The SFA Board of Regents has established a subcommittee that will be tasked with engaging with authorized representatives of each interested system to discuss governance, financial, and other related matters surrounding potential affiliation.

