LeBron James and Dwyane Wade team up for ‘The Redeem Team’ ﻿doc

Posted/updated on: August 19, 2022 at 12:12 pm

IOC/Courtesy of Netflix

LeBron James and Dwyane Wayne are taking their love of basketball to the small screen.

The legendary players are joining forces as executive producers on the new documentary The Redeem Team, about the U.S. men's basketball team that won gold at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing.

It follows the team, lead by captain Kobe Bryant and lead scorer Wade, as they became the first U.S. men's basketball team to win gold at the Olympic Games since 2000. The 2004 team took home bronze after three consecutive years of the U.S. men's basketball team winning gold.

The 2008 team was named "The Redeem Team," in reference to the 1992 group that was nicknamed the "Dream Team," as they were the first gold-winning Olympic team from the U.S. to feature active players from the NBA.

The doc includes interviews with players, including Wade, along with coach Mike Krzyzewski.

“In 2008, I played with heroes of mine, all stars, friends and future teammates. Outside of winning and showing the world that we were still the most dominant, our other big challenge was changing the perception of what everyone thought about the NBA and USA Basketball!" Wade says in a statement. "I’m excited for everyone to get an opportunity to go behind the scenes and see all the work that went into this iconic team — The Redeem Team!”

The documentary is set to be released on Netflix October 7.

