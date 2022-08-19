TDI reminds parents of college students to check their insurance

Posted/updated on: August 19, 2022 at 11:32 am

AUSTIN – With many Texans heading off to college, the Texas Department of Insurance reminds students and parents not to forget their insurance needs. Officials say this is especially important if students will be living away from home. Where they live can affect their health, auto, and property coverages.

TDI offers these insurance tips for parents:

Health insurance

Your student can stay on your health plan until they turn 26.

Check your health plan to see if there are in-network doctors, urgent care centers, and emergency rooms in your student’s college town.

Ask your health plan the best way to fill prescriptions while your student is at school.

Auto insurance

Let your insurance agent know your student is living away from home.

The premium amount may be different in the city where your student’s school is located.

Ask about discounts for good students, and for driving less often.

If going to school outside of Texas, review that state’s requirements to make sure your student has the right coverage.

Property Insurance

Your student’s personal property may be covered by your home insurance even if they live in a dorm or apartment. Check with your agent about the policy limits.

If you don’t have coverage or the limits are lower than the cost of property your student owns, consider getting a renters policy.

