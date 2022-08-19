Today is Friday August 19, 2022
Suspect arrested following Smith County meth bust

Posted/updated on: August 19, 2022 at 11:26 am
Suspect arrested following Smith County meth bustSMITH COUNTY — Over 9 grams of meth were seized in Smith County Thursday night, and one person is now in custody, according to officials. According to our news partner KETK, a Smith County Constable Precinct 4 deputy stopped to check a suspicious vehicle on Chapman Road when officials said the driver was found passed out in the front seat of the car. “After further investigation into the welfare of the driver, the driver was found to have been in possession of 9.69 grams of methamphetamine,” officials said. One person was arrested. The investigation is ongoing.



