Tyler water rates could increase due to new utility plan

Posted/updated on: August 19, 2022 at 11:28 am

TYLER — Tyler homeowners could see an increase in their water bill starting in October. According to our news partner KETK, Tyler water utilities is proposing a new water rate plan to upgrade infrastructure. Currently, the city is on a declining rate structure, which means water and sewer services become cheaper the more you use them. The new plan calls for customers to pay the same rate, no matter the amount of water that is used. The first 2,000 gallons of water consumed will no longer be free. “With the system is just more fair and equitable to help our residents understand what the cost of water is and what it is to get that water produced.” If this plan is approved, Tyler water customers will see an increase of about $20 on their monthly bill. There will also be a $5 fee which the city says will be used to service the debt on the $250 million rehabilitation of the sanitary sewer system. People are welcome to give their opinions on this proposed water rate increase. The next city council meeting is Aug. 24 at 9 a.m.

