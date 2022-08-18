Today is Thursday August 18, 2022
Maydelle VFD loses roof in storm

Posted/updated on: August 18, 2022 at 3:59 pm
Maydelle VFD loses roof in stormMAYDELLE – Wednesday storms in Cherokee County wreaked havoc on the small town of Maydelle. According to our news partner KETK, the Maydelle Volunteer Fire Department is currently without a roof. Witness Shelly Knott says the roof was suspended in a tree for about five minutes due to extreme winds, then fell into the road. According to Fire Chief Jody Gray, no injuries were reported, a few other structures were damaged in the area, and several people were without power.



