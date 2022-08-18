Execution date set for man convicted of killing four in Houston

August 18, 2022

HOUSTON (AP) – A new execution date has been set for a man convicted of killing four people in Houston more than 30 years ago. State District Judge Natalia Cornelio in Houston on Wednesday signed an order scheduling Arthur Brown Jr.’s execution for March 9. Authorities say Brown was part of an operation shuttling drugs from Texas to Alabama and that the June 1992 shootings were intended to eliminate a Houston couple who were middlemen in the deals. One of Brown’s companions in the shootings, Marion Dudley, was executed in 2006. A third partner was sentenced to life in prison. Brown had been scheduled for execution in 2013, but that was delayed to allow for the review of ballistics evidence.

