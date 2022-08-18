Officials warn of phone scam

TYLER — The Smith County Sheriff’s Office has recently been made aware of a new scam in our area. According to officials, the caller will tell you that you have missed a court summons and have a warrant out for your arrest. The caller will then request some sort of payment over the phone and give you specific instructions on how to pay. Authorities say all of these calls are a scam and you should simply hang up the telephone. Lately, these scammers have been using the name of Sgt. Kevin Mobley of the Tyler Police Department. Several other investigators and law enforcement officials have been named in the past.

Again, officials say, at no time will anyone from the Smith County Sheriff’s Office randomly call anyone and ask for money. No law enforcement agency will ever accept a bond or any other form of payment from anyone concerning a criminal, traffic, or civil charge, according to authorities. They urge you not to allow yourself to be victimized by these scam artists. If you have any family members or friends who could likely fall for these scams, you’re asked to pass this information along to them. If anyone ever calls you claiming to be from a law enforcement agency and asks for money, hang up the telephone. You can verify any questionable calls by calling your local Sheriff’s Office or Police Department. You can reach the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600.

