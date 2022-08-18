City proposes $9.48 million in street, traffic improvements

TYLER — The City of Tyler proposes $9.48 million in street and traffic improvements funded in the fiscal year 2023 budget and Half-Cent Sales Tax fund. According to a news release, this includes $2,060,000 in projects to be paid for by the Quality Street Commitment Fund and $7,428,000 in improvements to be funded by the Half-Cent Sales Tax Fund in fiscal year 2023. The $2,060,000 includes $585,000 for repairs and upkeep of 14 miles of historic brick streets and $1.3 million for seal coat and crack seal work on 25 lane miles of city streets. “Modernizing our traffic system and keeping pedestrians safe are at the top of our list when it comes to streets and traffic,” said City Manager Edward Broussard as quoted in the release. You can click here to learn more about the proposed budget.

